NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of NEU opened at $588.31 on Friday. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $334.36 and a twelve month high of $599.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 3.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

