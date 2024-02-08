NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.25.

Gartner stock opened at $449.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,254 shares of company stock worth $10,784,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

