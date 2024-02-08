NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 28,785 Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter.

PWZ stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

