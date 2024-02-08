NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.2 %

CRWD opened at $317.78 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.60 and a 52 week high of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.08.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

