New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

New York Times Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 1,531,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,942. New York Times has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

