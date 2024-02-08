New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.43

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.43 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 872348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 81,303 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $8,559,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% during the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

