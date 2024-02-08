New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 223,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Jersey Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 306,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.