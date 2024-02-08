Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,465. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

