Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 415,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,631 shares of company stock worth $35,043,864. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

