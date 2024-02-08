National Bankshares Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.86.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

AP.UN stock opened at C$17.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.