Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NSSC opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 227,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

