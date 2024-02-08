Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 589,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

