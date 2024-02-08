MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.97 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.970 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 503,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $115.29.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

