Mizuho Increases Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $128.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Post alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POST

Post Stock Up 0.0 %

POST stock opened at $104.30 on Monday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Post will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter worth $61,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.