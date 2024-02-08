Mizuho Boosts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $370.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $352.47.

CI opened at $330.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $333.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

