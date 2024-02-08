Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.93.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
