Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

