Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $361,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,733. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $128.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.97 billion, a PE ratio of 910.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

