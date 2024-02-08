Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Down 30%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) was down 30% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 139,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 54,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 24.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of C$40.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.5102459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.