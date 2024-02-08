McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $27.25-$27.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 27.250-27.650 EPS.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $25.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $491.01. 1,319,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.32. McKesson has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $519.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 950.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.7% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.31.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

