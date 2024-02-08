Maverick Protocol Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.67911086 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,987,303.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

