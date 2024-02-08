Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.94. The company had a trading volume of 371,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.71 and a 200-day moving average of $409.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

