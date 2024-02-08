Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 80,258 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,002,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,258 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $101,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 3,159,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -148.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

