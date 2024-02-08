Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,724 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Ameren worth $122,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

