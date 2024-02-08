Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $77,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,646,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $250.89 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

