Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.24% of MetLife worth $113,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.