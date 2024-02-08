Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $79.45 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,061 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $79,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $119.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

