Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 808,134 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.75% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $78,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

