Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Position Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

