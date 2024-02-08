Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $104,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL traded down $33.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,411.43. 16,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,353. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,420.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,445.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

