Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.98. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

