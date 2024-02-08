Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGA opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Magna International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

