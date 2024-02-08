Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Madison Square Garden Entertainment updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,591. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

