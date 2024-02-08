Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macerich updated its FY24 guidance to $1.76-$1.86 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.860 EPS.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock remained flat at $16.96 on Thursday. 1,084,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Macerich

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Macerich by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Macerich by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Macerich by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 315,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.