LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

