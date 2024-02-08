Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.94. 801,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,546. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

