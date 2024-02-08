Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.83.

LOGI stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

