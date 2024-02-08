Leerink Partnrs Comments on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of CMPX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 4,491,397 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 924,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

