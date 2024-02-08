Lazard, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.