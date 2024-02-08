Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $97,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $223.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.