Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.00. Knowles shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 49,349 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 57.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Knowles by 160.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

