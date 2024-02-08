KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 626,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,533. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $682.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

