Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $171.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.