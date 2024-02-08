Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.57

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 54396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KW. Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

