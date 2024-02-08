Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 365,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

