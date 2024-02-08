KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,889 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 8,331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 673,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.04. 470,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.