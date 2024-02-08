KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of KB Home worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,637. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

