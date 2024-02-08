Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

LON:JLP traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 4,639,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.29. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of £160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

