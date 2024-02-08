JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$7.50

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAC. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,216. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$5.17 and a one year high of C$36.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$904.95 million, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

