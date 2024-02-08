JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.41.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. FMR LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after purchasing an additional 838,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,060,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

