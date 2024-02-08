JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.30 target price on the stock.

JKS opened at $26.31 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

